State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.91 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of First American Financial worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

