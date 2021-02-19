State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

