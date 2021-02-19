State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.94 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of UGI worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UGI by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 268,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 260,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $39.53 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.