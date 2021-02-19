State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.97 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of BWX Technologies worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

