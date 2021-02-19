State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.99 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,892.37 and a beta of 0.79.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

