State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Redfin worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $97.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

