State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Comerica worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Comerica by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 231,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

