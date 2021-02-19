State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.