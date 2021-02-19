State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,115 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of ChampionX worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter worth $85,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

ChampionX stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

