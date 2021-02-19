State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

