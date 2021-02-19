State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,173 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

