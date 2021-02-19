State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,884 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Novavax worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. CWM LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 952.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $5,263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,799.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $265.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,137 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

