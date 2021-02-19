State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,987 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Freshpet worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.95. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.86, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

