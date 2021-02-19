State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,764 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 17,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 74,361 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 356,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 441,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

