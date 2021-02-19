State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,806 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CoreLogic worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $34,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

CoreLogic stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

