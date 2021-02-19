State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,868 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,874,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,479.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

