State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,873 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

