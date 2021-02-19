State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $3.73 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,634 shares of company stock valued at $19,871,830. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

