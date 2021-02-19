State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 22,100 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.26% of UFP Industries worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

