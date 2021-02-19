State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 332.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,447,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

