State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 20,357 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

LW opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

