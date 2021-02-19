State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Cactus worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

WHD opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

