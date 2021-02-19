State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Cedar Fair worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $7,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $45.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.