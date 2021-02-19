State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,807 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

NYSE:TRI opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

