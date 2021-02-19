State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 248,747 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 308,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 198,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $12,858,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

