State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600,494 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,327,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $46.13 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

