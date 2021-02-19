State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,606.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 491.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $157.63.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.