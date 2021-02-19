State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,519 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Gold Fields worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFI opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

