State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.15 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 310,826 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

