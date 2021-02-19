State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.35% of Onto Innovation worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -330.74 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $65.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,716. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

