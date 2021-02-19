State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.25% of FormFactor worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

