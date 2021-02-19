State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $325.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.61. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $333.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Berenberg Bank downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

