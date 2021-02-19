State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.70 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.50% of American Assets Trust worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAT opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $46.72.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 45,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,781.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

