State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.54% of TTM Technologies worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

TTMI opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

