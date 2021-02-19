State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,917 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after buying an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,557,000 after buying an additional 158,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.12 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

