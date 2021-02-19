State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,231,294 shares of company stock worth $223,268,453 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,545.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

