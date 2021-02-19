State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CNP stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

