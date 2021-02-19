State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $23,325,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $20,971,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,667 shares of company stock worth $24,770,853. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.53 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

