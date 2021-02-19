State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 64,780 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 159.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,384 shares of company stock worth $314,429. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

