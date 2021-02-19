State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 65,580 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $27.45 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

