State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 89,191 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 610.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,801 shares of company stock worth $39,776,725 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

