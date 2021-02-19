State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of Trupanion worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUP stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $126.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,596.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $195,686.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $593,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $398,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,944 shares of company stock worth $8,796,327 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

