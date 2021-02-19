State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of J & J Snack Foods worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $501,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.35 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $176.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.