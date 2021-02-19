State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,839 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Adient worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Adient by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 175,415 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Adient stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.