State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 159,077 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,077 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 50,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 494,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

