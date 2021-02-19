State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 166,078 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,078 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

