State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 18,051 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.45% of SiTime worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,963,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $104,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,581. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

SiTime stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

