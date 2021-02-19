State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,540 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of American Campus Communities worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after buying an additional 330,388 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Campus Communities by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after purchasing an additional 393,868 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

