State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Abiomed worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.87.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

