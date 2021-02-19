State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 28,500 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.61% of Methode Electronics worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.